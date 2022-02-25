Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.