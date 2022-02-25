Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 129,963 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $712.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

