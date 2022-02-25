Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Carriage Services has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

