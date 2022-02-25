Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

