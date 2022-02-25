Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “
Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
