Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

