Ecolab Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of ECL opened at $175.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,161,000 after buying an additional 107,780 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

