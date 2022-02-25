Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

TME stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 1,019,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

