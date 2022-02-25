Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,115 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.