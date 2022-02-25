Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,701 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

