Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Norfolk Southern worth $803,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.