LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Benchmark

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.70.
NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.