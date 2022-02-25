LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Benchmark

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

