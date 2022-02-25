Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.
Shares of GH stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
