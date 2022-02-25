Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.