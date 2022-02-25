B. Riley Increases Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target to $26.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

