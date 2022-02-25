Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE:VRT opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after buying an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

