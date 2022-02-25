Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

