Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $13,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
