New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

