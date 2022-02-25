David Alan West Sells 16,423 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

