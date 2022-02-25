United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.