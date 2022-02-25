Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.