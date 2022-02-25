Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

