FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays boosted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $170.74 on Friday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $139.56 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.42.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

