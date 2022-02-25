Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,753 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $930.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.