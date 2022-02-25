Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 253 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $332.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

