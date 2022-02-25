Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of CG opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

