1,913 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $472.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

