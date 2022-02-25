Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

ATVI stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.