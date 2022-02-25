Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

