Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. FMR LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.