Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.