Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after purchasing an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,832,000 after purchasing an additional 395,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

