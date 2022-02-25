Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 326 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,306,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 728,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

