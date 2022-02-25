Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RMBS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
