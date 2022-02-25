LPL Financial LLC Has $12.38 Million Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Super Income Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of SPFF opened at $11.06 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.