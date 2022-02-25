Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151,047 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $54,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

