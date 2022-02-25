Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 170,752 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Luxfer worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

