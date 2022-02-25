Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 13.6% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 133,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 281,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$16.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

