Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 13.6% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 133,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 281,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$16.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)
Read More
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.