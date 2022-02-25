Raymond James Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $47.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

EVERTEC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

