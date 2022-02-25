Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.