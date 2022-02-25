Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

