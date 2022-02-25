eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.