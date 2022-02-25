Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.20 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PSON opened at GBX 673.40 ($9.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.22.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.53).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.