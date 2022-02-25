Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.20 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON PSON opened at GBX 673.40 ($9.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.22.
PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.53).
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
