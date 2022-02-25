Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average is $277.65. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,870,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

