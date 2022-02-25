FY2023 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Cut by Analyst

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Taboola.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Taboola.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

