First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces $3.20 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of FBAK opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.28. First National Bank Alaska has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $274.00.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (Get Rating)
