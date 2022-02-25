Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

