Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $616,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.40 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

