Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,891 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.