Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $66,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,638,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

