Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,689 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Neenah worth $64,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Neenah during the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neenah during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neenah by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $631.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

